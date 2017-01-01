Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium Info

Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is the home stadium for the University of Louisville Cardinals. With a seating capacity of 55,000 and the extended Horse Shoe shape there are lots of great seats available. Since opening in 1998 the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is one of the newest still in College Football. In 2015 plans have been agreed on to close the open end of the stadium in and increase the seating by about 10,000 seats. In 2016 Kenny Chesney is going to be the biggest music star to perform in the stadium. This should be a sold out event with music loving fans pouring in from all over Kentucky. Besides football and concerts some high school football games have been played here as well. Billy Graham also had a sermon in the Papa John?s Stadium.



